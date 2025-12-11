Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.79 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $43.17 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

