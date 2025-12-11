Yala Tops 24 Hour Volume of $377.08 (YU)

Yala (YU) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Yala has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $377.08 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yala has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,187.61 or 0.99888391 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Profile

Yala’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 38,398,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. The official website for Yala is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 38,393,111.16676733 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.1739817 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $228.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

