Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $404.97 Thousand

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Evmos has a total market cap of $404.97 thousand and approximately $298.27 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

