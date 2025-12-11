Mastercard Incorporated (MA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a 14.5% increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE MA opened at $539.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Looks Broken: Here’s Why GME Could Crash in 2026
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.