Mastercard Incorporated (MA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a 14.5% increase from Mastercard's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE MA opened at $539.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

