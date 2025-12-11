Mane Global Capital Management LP Sells 173,990 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Mane Global Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,990 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Birkenstock worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 1,042,891 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,239,000 after acquiring an additional 858,522 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 6.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,676,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 39.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,331,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 379,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $62,097,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

