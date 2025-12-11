Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $232,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,393,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.98.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

