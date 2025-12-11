The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,469 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $259,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $72,895,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

