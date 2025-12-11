6,583 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Acquired by Volterra Technologies LP

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $153,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 318.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 947,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,330,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after buying an additional 934,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,578.84. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

