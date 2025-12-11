The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Cigna Group $CI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $248,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $262.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.61. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

