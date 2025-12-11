Volterra Technologies LP Invests $2.76 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 0.4% of Volterra Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,721,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after purchasing an additional 172,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,599,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $271.10 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $287.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

