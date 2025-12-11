International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,898.03. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

