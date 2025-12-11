Volterra Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE PEG opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

