The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 276,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $220,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,874,063,000 after buying an additional 1,822,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,902,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $430,863,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1%

LVS stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,008.55. This represents a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 53,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $3,747,695.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,531.95. This trade represents a 79.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,704,062 shares of company stock worth $168,024,845. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

