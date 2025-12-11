11,327 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Volterra Technologies LP

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,716 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,058,000 after acquiring an additional 620,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,457,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,772,000 after acquiring an additional 283,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

