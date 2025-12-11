Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHYM. Arete Research upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $17.00 target price on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Chime Financial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $161,158.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 244,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,877.44. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

