Truist Financial’s (TFC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 174,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.