Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE IKT opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,397,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 228.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 741,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

