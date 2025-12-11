Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities raised their price target on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Stock Up 3.5%

ATLC opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.08. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 7.46%.The firm had revenue of $495.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 32.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.