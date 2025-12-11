Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,760. This trade represents a 89.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,800 in the last ninety days. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,377,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 1,162,837 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.