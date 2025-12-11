ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.10.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 26.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,898 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

