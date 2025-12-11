Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

LXEO stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $117,409.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,534.92. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $30,235.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,953.34. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $221,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

