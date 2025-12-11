5,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

