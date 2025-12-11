Kopernik Global Investors LLC Invests $106.77 Million in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,128,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,771,000. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 11.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Barrick Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE B opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.