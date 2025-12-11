Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Sold by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Flutter Entertainment worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -167.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.26. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $313.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.05.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

