Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVGO opened at $412.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

