Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,556,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.3%

SPOT opened at $609.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $635.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.18. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

