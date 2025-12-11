Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

