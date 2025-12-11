Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,375.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 23,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.7% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.24.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $462.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.18 and its 200 day moving average is $401.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $473.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

