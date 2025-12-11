15,100 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,043,386. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

