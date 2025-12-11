Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up approximately 1.0% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.46% of Ecovyst worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 60.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

