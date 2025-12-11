Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys 2,555 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 0.4% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 389,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,401,199.07. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $8,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,563 shares of company stock valued at $152,902,593. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

