WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 42,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,500. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $109,420.85.

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of -1.72. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. On average, analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 390,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 621,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 142,109 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

