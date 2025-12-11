Enbridge Inc $ENB Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,066,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $724,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 80,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 58,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.68. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.