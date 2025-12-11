The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,969 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166,673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $668,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $343.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $552.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

