Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (ELIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.7596 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 2,892.8% increase from Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 8.2%
NASDAQ:ELIL opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.28.
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
