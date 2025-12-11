Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (ELIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.7596 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 2,892.8% increase from Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 8.2%

NASDAQ:ELIL opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

