AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $367,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 8.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 266.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Night Squared LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,398.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,425.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,870.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3,899.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,162.00 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.52 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

