YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on December 11th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5654 per share on Thursday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 76.4% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ FEAT opened at $26.91 on Thursday. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 13.22% of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

