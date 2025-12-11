The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $522.73 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,907,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $522,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 202,028 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 493,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 246,336 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

