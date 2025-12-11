PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.120-8.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.35.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
