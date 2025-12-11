PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

