HP (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores Sells 41,922 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $35.28.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,767,000 after acquiring an additional 607,140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 120.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,037,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

