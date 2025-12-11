VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.46

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 312.8% increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $69.34 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $70.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

