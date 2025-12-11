VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 894.4% increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005402.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

SFLO stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

About VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

