53,300 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,052. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.6%

Revolve Group stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.