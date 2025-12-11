Essential 40 Stock ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:ESN)

Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Essential 40 Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. Essential 40 Stock ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.
About Essential 40 Stock ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential 40 Stock ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Walmart’s NASDAQ Switch Could Change Everything for WMT Stock
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- GameStop Looks Broken: Here’s Why GME Could Crash in 2026
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Essential 40 Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential 40 Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.