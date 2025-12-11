Essential 40 Stock ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:ESN)

Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. Essential 40 Stock ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

About Essential 40 Stock ETF

The Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Essential 40 Stock index. The fund attempts to track an index of 40 US blue-chip stocks that are deemed essential to the US economy by the index provider. Holdings are equally weighted in the index ESN was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by KKM Financial.

