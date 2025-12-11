WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,533 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after purchasing an additional 240,534 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 282,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,194,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,155.52. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,328 shares of company stock worth $27,288,993. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $404.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.49 and its 200 day moving average is $405.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price objective (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

