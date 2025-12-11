Tenere Capital LLC Takes $9.09 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000. Crown Castle makes up 2.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Crown Castle stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

