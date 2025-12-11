The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,546,233 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,359,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,546,233 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $855,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0%

CNQ stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.90%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

