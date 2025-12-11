Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stake Boosted by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 5.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,241,000 after buying an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $300.10 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average of $303.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.16.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

