WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Portland General Electric by 31.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

